Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after buying an additional 340,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.18. 33,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a market cap of $359.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $183.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

