Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases 21,334 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.41% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $298.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98.

