Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

