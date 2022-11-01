Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $513.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.