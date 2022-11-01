Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 117,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,658. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.65). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

