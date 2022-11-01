China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,765 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.