China Renaissance Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.63. SEA has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $366.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

