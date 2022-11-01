Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

CMG stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,487.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,587.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,471.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

