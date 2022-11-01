Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCVI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

