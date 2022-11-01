CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$18.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s previous close.
BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.96. 839,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.90. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
