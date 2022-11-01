CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$18.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s previous close.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$1.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.96. 839,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.90. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. Research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.