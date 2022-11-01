Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

