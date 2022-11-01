Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires 10,833 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. 75,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.