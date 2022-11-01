Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires 53,480 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.