Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Civic has a market cap of $122.73 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

