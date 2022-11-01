Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. 26,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

