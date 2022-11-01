Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,133. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.