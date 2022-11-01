Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 370,679 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

