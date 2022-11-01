Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 365,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $117.34. 140,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,101. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

