Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 36,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

