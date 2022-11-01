Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,811. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

