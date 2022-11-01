Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Pfizer by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 603,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.