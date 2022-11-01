Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 53,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,513. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.