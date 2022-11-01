Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

