Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $744.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

