Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $744.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.
In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.
