Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) PT Raised to $52.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLW stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 367,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 238.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.