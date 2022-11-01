CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
CNA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
CNA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
CNA stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.
Insider Activity at CNA Financial
In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.