CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

CNA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

CNA stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

