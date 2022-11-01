CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

