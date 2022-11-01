Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.90 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $52.90 million and $1.03 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,513,889 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

