Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.46. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.