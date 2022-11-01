Coin98 Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $67.80 million and $12.55 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.01603376 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005876 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.01840120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

