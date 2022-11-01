CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.92 million and approximately $139.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

