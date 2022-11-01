Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 34.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,830. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

