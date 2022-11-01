Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.
Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,865,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
