Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 3.1 %

CBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 913,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.