Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) were up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 11,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 686,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,220,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 592,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

