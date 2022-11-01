Comparing Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 4.64, suggesting that its share price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Radiant Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.05 -$340.94 million N/A N/A Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.20 $46.64 million $0.92 6.63

Analyst Recommendations

Radiant Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Radiant Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Radiant Logistics 3.15% 34.50% 12.57%

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

(Get Rating)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including materials management and distribution services, as well as customs house brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Radiant Canada, Clipper, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.