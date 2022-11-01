Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

