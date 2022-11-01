Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,070. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

