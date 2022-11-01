Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 16,880,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,314 shares of company stock worth $716,387.

Compass stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares. Compass has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.59.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

