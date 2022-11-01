Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,178 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

