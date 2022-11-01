Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

