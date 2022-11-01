Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.48 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $85.48 million and $12.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00268324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00117159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00730163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00559839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00230004 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03806872 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,239,359.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.