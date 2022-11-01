Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $50,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.59. 22,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,509. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

