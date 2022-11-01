Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average is $241.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

