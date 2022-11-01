Constellation (DAG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $474,466.00

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $155.18 million and $474,466.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.70 or 0.31430458 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012275 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
