Contrasting BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

BOK Financial and FNCB Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 25.70% 9.41% 0.99% FNCB Bancorp 30.41% 13.71% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

38.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BOK Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.97 $618.12 million $6.90 15.63 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.59 $21.37 million $0.99 7.98

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BOK Financial and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $108.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BOK Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

