Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Stock Performance

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.