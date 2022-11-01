Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

