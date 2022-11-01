Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.