Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.